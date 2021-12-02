Render Token Trading Down 9.7% This Week (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, Render Token has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $77.89 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can now be bought for $5.86 or 0.00010321 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00043639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.00240131 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007769 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00087157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,719,841 coins and its circulating supply is 172,119,268 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

