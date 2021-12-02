Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.62

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.62 and last traded at $28.04, with a volume of 6571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 30.87, a current ratio of 26.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.36.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 10,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $352,621.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $936,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,381 shares of company stock worth $4,645,969 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

