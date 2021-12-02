Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to announce sales of $2.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.91 billion and the lowest is $2.77 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year sales of $11.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.96 billion to $11.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $12.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Republic Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 129,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Republic Services by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Republic Services by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $131.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.