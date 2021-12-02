Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kennametal Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kennametal in a report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Kennametal stock opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 25,440.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter worth $93,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1,736.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

