Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH):

12/1/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading.

11/15/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Deciphera’s earnings and revenues missed estimates in Q3. The company got a significant boost with the FDA approval for Qinlock in treating advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), in May 2020. Qinlock has witnessed a solid uptake so far. Deciphera is also working to expand the label of Qinlock for the larger commercial opportunity. A potential label expansion of the drug will drive sales further. It is rapidly advancing the portfolio of innovative pipeline candidates. However, the company has only one approved product in its portfolio, which is a woe. The recent regulatory setback with respect to Qinlock in second-line GIST in the INTRIGUE study significantly hurt the stock. Stiff competition in the target market also remains a headwind. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

11/8/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $72.00.

11/8/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

11/8/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

11/5/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/5/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/5/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $64.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

11/5/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

10/4/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $84.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $84.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.36. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $61.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 345,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.