Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Siemens Healthineers (SMMNY)

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS: SMMNY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/23/2021 – Siemens Healthineers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/18/2021 – Siemens Healthineers had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/18/2021 – Siemens Healthineers had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/18/2021 – Siemens Healthineers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/9/2021 – Siemens Healthineers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/5/2021 – Siemens Healthineers had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/28/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/13/2021 – Siemens Healthineers had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

OTCMKTS SMMNY traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 53,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,386. Siemens Healthineers AG has a twelve month low of $23.98 and a twelve month high of $37.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.23.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

