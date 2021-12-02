Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Montauk Renewables (MNTK)

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ: MNTK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/2/2021 – Montauk Renewables was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

12/1/2021 – Montauk Renewables was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

11/25/2021 – Montauk Renewables was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

11/24/2021 – Montauk Renewables was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

11/19/2021 – Montauk Renewables was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Montauk Renewables stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $14.93.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. On average, analysts expect that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,616,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 494.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 408,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,992,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 264,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth about $853,000. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

