Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reservoir Media Inc. is a music company. It operates principally in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London and Abu Dhabi. Reservoir Media Inc., formerly known as Roth CH Acquisition II Co., is based in NEW YORK. “

RSVR has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on Reservoir Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$13.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Reservoir Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of RSVR opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67. Reservoir Media has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Reservoir Media will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,676,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,925,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

