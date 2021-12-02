Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Equities analysts expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to post $600,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant reported sales of $610,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year sales of $2.20 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.65 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $15.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Resonant.

Get Resonant alerts:

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 157.03% and a negative net margin of 1,508.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Resonant by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 180,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Resonant by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Resonant by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 26,146 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 45,805 shares in the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN remained flat at $$1.90 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,008. Resonant has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resonant (RESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.