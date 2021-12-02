Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Short Interest Down 47.4% in November

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,400 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the October 31st total of 535,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $16.91 on Thursday. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $561.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.75 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $544,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 26,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,288,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after acquiring an additional 67,112 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 538.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 24,614 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 58,642 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

