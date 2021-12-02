Reviewing Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) and LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) and LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Arcos Dorados and LiveXLive Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcos Dorados 0 3 1 0 2.25 LiveXLive Media 0 0 3 0 3.00

Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus price target of $7.05, indicating a potential upside of 45.36%. LiveXLive Media has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 397.08%. Given LiveXLive Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveXLive Media is more favorable than Arcos Dorados.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.2% of Arcos Dorados shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of LiveXLive Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of LiveXLive Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Arcos Dorados has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveXLive Media has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arcos Dorados and LiveXLive Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcos Dorados $1.98 billion 0.51 -$149.45 million $0.11 43.92 LiveXLive Media $65.23 million 2.05 -$41.82 million ($0.61) -2.80

LiveXLive Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcos Dorados. LiveXLive Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcos Dorados, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arcos Dorados and LiveXLive Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcos Dorados 0.95% 13.28% 1.07% LiveXLive Media -45.29% -391.37% -48.33%

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD). The Caribbean Division geographical segment composes Aruba, Curacao, Colombia, French Guyana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix, and St. Thomas and Venezuela. The SLAD geographical segment comprises Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, and Uruguay. The NOLAD geographical segment consists Costa Rica, Mexico, and Panama. The company was founded on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The Company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

