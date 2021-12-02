Reviewing CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) & Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust currently has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 88.31%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $26.13, indicating a potential upside of 53.32%. Given CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is more favorable than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $11.34 million 5.05 -$306.07 million ($1.55) -2.48 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Profitability

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -12.01% 4.90% 1.12% Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust beats Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

