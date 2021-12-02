Reviewing Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) and Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) and Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.6% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and Southern Missouri Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Community Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Southern Missouri Bancorp 38.07% 17.85% 1.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and Southern Missouri Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Community Bancshares $12.36 million 4.02 $750,000.00 N/A N/A Southern Missouri Bancorp $129.52 million 3.69 $47.18 million $5.55 9.68

Southern Missouri Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Texas Community Bancshares and Southern Missouri Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Missouri Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Southern Missouri Bancorp beats Texas Community Bancshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc. is based in Mineola, Texas.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on December 30, 1993 and is headquartered in Poplar Bluff, MO.

