Reviewing Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) and Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) and Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Texas Community Bancshares and Southern Missouri Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Missouri Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and Southern Missouri Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Community Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Southern Missouri Bancorp 38.07% 17.85% 1.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and Southern Missouri Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Community Bancshares $12.36 million 4.02 $750,000.00 N/A N/A Southern Missouri Bancorp $129.52 million 3.69 $47.18 million $5.55 9.68

Southern Missouri Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.6% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southern Missouri Bancorp beats Texas Community Bancshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc. is based in Mineola, Texas.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on December 30, 1993 and is headquartered in Poplar Bluff, MO.

