Reviewing Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE)

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Value Line and GlassBridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Line 57.25% 35.37% 19.56% GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -716.28% -162.46%

7.2% of Value Line shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Value Line and GlassBridge Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Value Line and GlassBridge Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Value Line $40.39 million 9.58 $23.28 million $2.42 16.74 GlassBridge Enterprises $500,000.00 0.12 -$62.30 million ($1,528.72) 0.00

Value Line has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises. GlassBridge Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Value Line, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Value Line has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Value Line beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc. engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes. The company was founded by Arnold Bernhard in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

GlassBridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Asset Management Business; and Sports Technology Platform segments. The Asset Management Business segment include investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds and separate managed accounts. The Sports Technology Platform segment enables institutional investors to invest in securities tied to uncorrelated assets with attractive yields and the potential for equity-like returns backed by assets that participate in an industry that has thrived for decades through multiple business cycles. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

