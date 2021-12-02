REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.74 EPS

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74, Fidelity Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE REX opened at $98.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $590.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.11. REX American Resources has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $116.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.79.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
REX American Resources Company Profile
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
