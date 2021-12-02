REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.74 EPS

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74, Fidelity Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $98.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $590.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.11. REX American Resources has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $116.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,506 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 53.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 320.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 123.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 8.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

