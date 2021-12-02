REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.74 EPS

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74, Fidelity Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

REX American Resources stock opened at $98.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.11. REX American Resources has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $116.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,768 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

