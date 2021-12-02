RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,938 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,844 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.30.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $86.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.02 and a 52 week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

