RFG Advisory LLC Buys 268 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $189.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.07. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $210.21. The company has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

