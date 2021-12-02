RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 210.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,939 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 206.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total transaction of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIO opened at $755.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.87. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $537.12 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $751.42 and a 200 day moving average of $715.82.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

