RFG Advisory LLC Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,273 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after acquiring an additional 883,290 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,660,000 after acquiring an additional 633,667 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 29.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,608,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,910,000 after acquiring an additional 588,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $73,542,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,443 shares of company stock worth $36,450,633. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $175.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.80 and a 52 week high of $190.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.15.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

