RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 36,937 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.61 and a 12-month high of $86.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.