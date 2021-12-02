RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Square by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 1,107.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 42,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 38,550 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 8.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 6.3% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.28.

Square stock opened at $194.50 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.36 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.02. The company has a market cap of $89.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.78, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total transaction of $4,888,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,667 shares of company stock valued at $20,701,507. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

