RFG Advisory LLC Sells 161 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 24,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 305,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 63,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $96.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.09. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.42.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

