RFG Advisory LLC Sells 425 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 1,339.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Twitter from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $142,945.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $291,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,670,236. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWTR opened at $42.82 on Thursday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of -178.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

