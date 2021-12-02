Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Down 39.6% in November

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ RBKB remained flat at $$10.72 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $121.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 20.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 165.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 510,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 9.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial and Consumer. The Commercial Real Estate loans segment is separated into the three classes: construction, non-residential and multi-family, Non-residential and multi-family loans include long-term loans financing commercial properties and include both owner and non-owner occupied properties.

