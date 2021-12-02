Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $61.65

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$61.65 and traded as low as C$55.23. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$55.57, with a volume of 3,551 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$59.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.65. The firm has a market cap of C$624.05 million and a PE ratio of 14.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.90%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

