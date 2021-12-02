Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.62

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.70 ($0.04). Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.03), with a volume of 149,408 shares.

The company has a market cap of £29.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12.

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Company Profile (LON:RLD)

Richland Resources Ltd does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the mining, distribution, and sale of colored gemstones. The company was formerly known as TanzaniteOne Limited. Richland Resources Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

