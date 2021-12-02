Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

RTMVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of RTMVY stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. Rightmove has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $21.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

