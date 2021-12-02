RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.370-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $433.50 million-$434.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $420.55 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.320-$1.320 EPS.

NYSE:RNG traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.82. The stock had a trading volume of 45,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,904. RingCentral has a one year low of $198.85 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.55 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.11 and its 200-day moving average is $251.93.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.90.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $1,753,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 195,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,607,906.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,549 shares of company stock worth $19,903,080 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.