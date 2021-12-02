Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $78.32

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$78.32 and traded as high as C$87.71. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at C$85.71, with a volume of 175,560 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBA. TD Securities downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sell” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “market perfom” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$75.00.

The company has a market cap of C$9.48 billion and a PE ratio of 44.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$83.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$78.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$415.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$410.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

