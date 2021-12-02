RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Up 7.3%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s share price rose 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.41. Approximately 874,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 10,860,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 11.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in RLX Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in RLX Technology by 12.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in RLX Technology by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in RLX Technology by 12.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.