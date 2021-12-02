Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,763,800 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the October 31st total of 1,113,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,491,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Roche stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,164. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Roche has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $51.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Roche in the second quarter valued at about $40,037,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in Roche by 1.8% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Roche by 7.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 11.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 10.8% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 109,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RHHBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

