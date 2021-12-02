RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 6.1%

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 14.07 and last traded at 14.27. Approximately 40,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,275,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at 15.19.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RocketLab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 21.60.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 14.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VK Services LLC acquired a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth $1,855,027,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth $281,251,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth $208,373,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth $87,828,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

About RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

