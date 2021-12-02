Royal Bank of Canada Has $906,000 Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,767 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,749 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Archrock were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 135,621 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,440,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 64,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,217,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after purchasing an additional 123,525 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 824,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 137,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode acquired 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,609.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROC opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.24%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.