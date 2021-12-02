Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in St. Joe during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in St. Joe by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in St. Joe during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in St. Joe during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in St. Joe during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $47.49 on Thursday. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.64.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

