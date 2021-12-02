Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Increases Dividend to $0.94 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.939 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 39.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $8.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY opened at $98.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $139.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $79.82 and a 52-week high of $108.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.