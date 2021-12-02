Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.51, Fidelity Earnings reports. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $98.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $79.82 and a 52-week high of $108.09.

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

