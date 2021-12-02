Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 16,226 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,226 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,609,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,245,000 after acquiring an additional 151,413 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 12,108,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,281,000 after acquiring an additional 190,882 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,905,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,493,000 after acquiring an additional 212,782 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 10.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,322,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,354,000 after acquiring an additional 227,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,396,000 after acquiring an additional 71,749 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UE opened at $16.61 on Thursday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.66.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

