Royal Bank of Canada Sells 138,158 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138,158 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FN. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $987,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $829,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $600,145.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.92. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $67.74 and a 52-week high of $122.53.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

