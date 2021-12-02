Royal Bank of Canada Sells 872 Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.28% of SuRo Capital worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSSS. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 809,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after buying an additional 109,164 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 729,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after buying an additional 160,662 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 390,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 41,334 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 42,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 40,633 shares during the last quarter. 33.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SSSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of SSSS stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $348.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.94.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10,823.94%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 66.06%. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 87.15%.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

