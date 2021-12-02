Royal Harbor Partners LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

NYSE:HD traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $405.31. The stock had a trading volume of 39,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,074. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $416.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

