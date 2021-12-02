Royal Harbor Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.6% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,830,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $386.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,128,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,718,699. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

