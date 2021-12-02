RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.56% of RPT Realty worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

RPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $12.59 on Thursday. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

