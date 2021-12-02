Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

BRW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 161,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81.

In other Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 21,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $100,567.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 422,921 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,081 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,751,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 88,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the period.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

