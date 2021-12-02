SafeBlast One Day Trading Volume Reaches $227,456.00 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $227,456.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,422.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.24 or 0.00996473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.43 or 0.00263070 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00034612 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003061 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

