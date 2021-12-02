Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 110.5% from the October 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of Safran stock opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

