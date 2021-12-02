Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Shares Down 9%

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF)’s share price dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 6,176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 37,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Sagicor Financial in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in the Caribbean and the United States. It operates through Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, Sagicor Life USA, and Head Office and Other segments. The company offers life and health insurance, property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as annuities and pension administration services.

