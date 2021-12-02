Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.10

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41.

About Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

