salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Lowered to $315.00 at UBS Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRM. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $321.56.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $251.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 646,716 shares of company stock worth $181,601,570 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.